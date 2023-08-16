Siemens Gamesa Selects Global Wind Projects for Neart na Gaoithe Pre-Assembly Work

August 16, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Global Wind Projects has been awarded a contract by Siemens Gamesa for the pre-assembly of 54 wind turbine towers for the 450 MW Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm, being developed by EDF Renewables and ESB off the coast of Scotland.

Global Wind Projects said that this is the company’s first standalone offshore wind contract under which they will provide cranes, installation personnel, and ground transport (in partnership with Forth Ports Limited) for the pre-assembly of wind turbine towers for the Scottish offshore wind project.

Work will commence in the coming weeks, the company said.

The wind turbine towers will be pre-assembled as part of the Siemens Gamesa scope of work at the Port of Dundee before being transported to the 105 square kilometre wind farm site located off the coast of Fife.

Global Wind Projects said that they deployed 90 personnel to the port to complete the work scope, with 30+ new jobs created.

The pre-assembly of the first wind turbine towers commenced at the Port of Dundee marshaling yard in June this year.

A month later, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s vessel Blue Tern installed the first of the 54 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines at the offshore construction site.

The wind turbine commissioning will be carried out using the vessel HST Swansea.

The Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm is owned by EDF Renewables UK and ESB. Once fully operational in 2024, the project will supply enough low-carbon electricity for around 375,000 homes and offset over 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.

