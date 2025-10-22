Australians Unveil 1.1 GW Offshore Wind Project
Three Consortia Shortlisted for Offshore Wind Transmission Link in Victoria

Planning & Permitting
October 22, 2025, by Adnan Memija

VicGrid, an agency of the Victorian government, has shortlisted three consortia for the development of the transmission infrastructure that will connect the first 2 GW of offshore wind generation to the grid.

The Spanish companies, Iberdrola and Acciona, are leading two separate consortia, while the third one is led by AusNet Transmission Group.

The consortia will be invited to submit tenders to design, deliver, finance, and operate the transmission infrastructure to support the first 2 GW of offshore wind generation.

The line will use 500 kV double-circuit overhead transmission technology, starting near Giffard and connecting to the Loy Yang Power Station switchyard.

Through the competitive tender process, proponents will be required to outline their approach to delivering the best possible outcomes for Gippsland and driving value for all Victorian energy users, according to VicGrid.

The agency’s Chief Executive, Alistair Parker, said this will include setting out how they will work with landholders, provide additional benefits to host communities, and ensure genuine and early engagement with communities, Traditional Owners, and regional stakeholders.

An environment effects statement process is currently underway for the offshore wind transmission project, as landholder engagement continues to help refine the study area for the project.

A development partner is expected to be appointed next year, with early works to begin shortly after.

Victoria has set a target of at least 2 GW of offshore wind energy by 2032, raising this up to 4 GW by 2035 and 9 GW by 2040.

In August 2025, the state government published the final 2025 Victorian Transmission Plan, outlining six renewable energy zones (REZs), a dedicated shoreline zone for offshore wind connections, and associated transmission infrastructure to support grid transformation.

A month later, the government announced that it would postpone its first offshore wind auction.

