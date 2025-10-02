Ishikary Bay New Port
JERA Trims Stake in Japan’s Offshore Wind and Battery Storage Project

Business & Finance
October 2, 2025, by Adnan Memija

JERA has transferred a portion of its ownership interests in Japan’s Ishikari Bay New Port offshore wind farm, through its renewable energy subsidiary JERA Nex, to a newly established investment company formed by Hokkaido Electric Power and Tohoku Electric Power.

Ishikary Bay New Port
Credit: JERA Nex

Following the transfer on 30 September, the 112 MW offshore wind farm is now jointly operated by four companies: JERA, Green Power Investment Corporation (GPI), Hokkaido Electric, and Tohoku Electric.

“The participation of Hokkaido Electric, with its strong relationship with the Hokkaido community through stable power, and Tohoku Electric, which has more than 70 years of experience in stable power plant operations in the Tohoku and Niigata regions, the four partners will bring together their expertise and strengths, to create synergies for enhancing the long-term stability and efficiency of the offshore wind power business,” according to the press release.

Located at Ishikari Bay New Port in Hokkaido, the wind farm comprises 14 8 MW Siemens Gamesa turbines.

The project began commercial operation on 1 January 2024, with all electricity supplied to the Hokkaido Electric Power Network. The renewable energy is being routed through a project substation and then through HEPN’s Nishi Sapporo substation.

The project also features a 180 MWh battery storage system.

