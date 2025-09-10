Back to overview

Longer Lifespan for Offshore Wind Farms Could Improve Returns and Reduce Costs, German Study Finds

Industry
September 10, 2025, by Adnan Memija

According to a study done by the Fraunhofer IWES, coordinated continued operation of existing offshore wind farms for up to 35 years, followed by decommissioning and new construction, could increase energy yields while reducing economic costs over the entire period.

In a recent study, commissioned by the German Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW), Fraunhofer IWES evaluated the possibilities of continuing the operation and reuse scenarios for offshore wind farms and offshore grid connection systems in the German North Sea.

The operating licences for Germany’s first large offshore wind farms will begin to expire around 2040. Existing rules mandate decommissioning after a 25-year period, even when ongoing operation remains technically viable, cost-effective, and legally permissible.

Numerous wind farms in the North Sea are connected to shared grid systems, despite having varying operational lifespans. With future developments targeting 2 GW capacity clusters, this raises complex issues around coordinating decommissioning, repowering, and grid integration, said BDEW.

The Fraunhofer IWES study examined various scenarios from direct, uncoordinated decommissioning and new construction to coordinated continued operation with subsequent decommissioning and new construction.

Among other factors, operating and investment costs, failure rates, decommissioning and idle times, as well as vessel and supply chain capacities, were taken into account.

The findings indicate that extending the operational life of offshore wind farms in a coordinated way can boost electricity output and lower total costs, compared to immediate decommissioning and reconstruction after 25 years. This approach could also ease long-term pressure on supply chains and minimise environmental effects.

According to initial data from the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) published at the beginning of this year, Germany’s renewable energy capacity grew by nearly 20 GW in 2024, reaching almost 190 GW, with solar and wind energy accounting for the majority of the increase.

In 2024, a total of 0.7 GW of offshore wind capacity was brought online, more than doubling the amount added in the previous year.

