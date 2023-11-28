Live from Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2023

November 28, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

A packed room for the Offshore Wind: Business as (Un)usual session.

The session opened with a presentation on the current challenges and opportunities within the offshore wind industry, delivered by Tore Guldbransoy of Rystad Energy.

“We talk about challenges a lot, but what we have ahead of us is a great opportunity,” Renske Ytsma, Director Offshore Wind Development Continental Europe at RWE, said. “Let’s start delivering what we already have.”

“The main challenge for offshore wind in the next decade will be how to integrate all of the electrons produced into the energy mix,” Frank Oomen, Head of Offshore Wind Benelux at bp, said.

Ruben Dijkstra, Managing Director Benelux at Orsted has urged the governments to go beyond setting new capacity targets to provide more certainty for the developers.

The reoccurring topic across the sessions today is standardization within the supply chain, but the opinions differ on whether standardization should be implemented by the governments, or if it would be better to leave it to the market to resolve the issue.

When talking about the theme ‘Liebherr – A strong partner for the wind industry’, Armin Seidel said that in 5-10 years installations using cranes could happen from the office.

However, humans will never be replaced in installations as we are capable of reacting, especially important in offshore conditions, he added.

During his presentation on the Offshore Wind Auctions: Price and Quality session, Frank Oomen from BP said: “We need low-cost derisking to make progress.”

“System integration is what is needed to really make the next leap in offshore wind.

“We need to keep innovating for many reasons; to deploy assets quickly, but also to ensure that we fabricate components in a fast way, that we have a positive impact on the environment, as well as creating a win-win scenario for other marine space users,” mentioned Daniel Santa Cruz, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Director from OW Ocean Winds.



During the second conference session ‘Renewable Energy: Innovate or accelerate session’ the panelists emphasized again the importance of #collaboration for #innovation even with non-obvious partners such as your competitors. Panelists included Wijtze van der Leij, Sales Manager Offshore Wind at Damen; Liz Burdock, President & CEO at Oceantic Network; Thomas Hjort, Director Innovation Offshore Wind at Vattenfall and Daniel Santa Cruz, Innovation & Entrepreneurship Director at Ocean Winds.



Liz Burdock, President and CEO at Oceantic Network points out that there has to come the time where the industry focuses less on constant innovations, and more on building the capacity.



“The vessels are rolling off the line, and they are already obsolete,” Liz Burdock said. “There has to come the time when we say enough is enough.”

“A healthy market framework is crucial to turn future wind farms into healthy projects, and making the industry healthy,” Ireen Geerbex, Director Market Development the Netherlands at Vattenfall, said. ”We need to get rid of financial criteria and introduce more qualitative criteria.”



The conference kicked off the first session entitled ‘Offshore Energy: Business for the better’ featuring a panel discussion between global energy players discussing how to make offshore energy projects nature-inclusive.

Speakers include: Marjolein Kelder from The Rich North Sea, Folkert Visser from Ecowende, Bas Nekeman from DEME Group and Ireen Geerbex from Vattenfall. The session was moderated by Paul de Leeuw.

Bas Nekeman, Business Unit Director Foundations Northern Europe at DEME Offshore: “In the future, we should not build wind farms, but rather nature parks with some turbines in it.”



Asked if she had a magic wand, what things she would change in the project selection process, Ireen Geerbex said: “I would increase the pre-selection criteria in the tenders. I would add an open-box criteria, that is where the magic happens. If you invite developers to bring their best proposals forward, we would all be impressed.”

Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference officially opens!

We welcome everyone to the 16th edition of our event, dedicated exclusively to the offshore energy and maritime sectors.

The opening session, presented by Managing Director, Navingo BV, Ernst Visser and Maurits Den Broeder, MD Offshore Energy & Executive Committee, Van Oord, is taking place.

“We are not yet there where we want to be. We need more collaboration and ignition,” said Mr. Visser.

“Mix of energy sources is what makes OEEC unique.”

It is clear that we are building the future of the offshore energy sector here. How will the sector develop with all the changes that are currently taking place?

During our event, a lot of new innovations will be presented. Also, the digitalization is set to be a hot topic in the industry with AI as a possible game changer – with AI anything is possible!

Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2023 (OEEC 2023) is minutes away from official opening.

The offshore energy industry is gathering at RAI Amsterdam as Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference will soon officially open its doors.

With two full days of discussions, insights and updates, there is the exhibition floor that will be home to companies and technologies that push the envelope in the offshore energy arena.

The ins and outs of the energy sector will be in focus as the industry behemoths such as BP, TotalEnergies, Shell, Vattenfall and Ørsted come together in a dynamic array of conference sessions.

The stands are ready and OEEC is already buzzing with activity, even though we are some half an hour away from the official opening.

