Coming Up Tomorrow: Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2023

November 27, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2023 (OEEC 2023) will kick off tomorrow, November 28, in RAI Amsterdam, where the offshore energy and maritime sectors will meet for two days of idea exchange, knowledge sharing, and networking.

Navingo BV/Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference

The 16th edition of OEEC will gather a wide spread of businesses working in the offshore wind, hydrogen, marine energy, and oil and gas in one place on 28 and 29 November.

On the exhibition floor, some of the sector’s most prominent names will be showcasing their products, services and expertise, as will the offshore energy start-ups whose innovative technologies are poised to push the boundaries in their respective industries.

In the conference area, the many industries from the offshore energy sector are joining discussions brought under one theme that connects them all – Changing Currents.

From offshore wind vessels and supply chain, nature protection and system integration, to how oil and gas fits into the energy transition, the conference sessions are bound to bring light to the current issues and the best solutions out there.

We will be sharing updates from the conference and the highlights from the exhibition floor on offshoreWIND.biz and Offshore Energy throughout each of the two days so stay tuned!

If you want to meet the industry and attend the conference in person, it’s still not too late to buy tickets for OEEC 2023: https://registration.offshore-energy.biz/