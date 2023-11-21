Countdown Begins: Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2023 Opens in One Week

November 21, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

Industry giants, experts, policymakers, innovators and start-ups from the offshore energy sector will meet at the Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2023 (OEEC 2023) in Amsterdam one week from now. The backdrop to two full days of discussions, insights and updates is the exhibition floor that will be home to companies and technologies that push the envelope in the offshore energy arena.

The ins and outs of the energy sector will be in focus as the industry behemoths such as BP, TotalEnergies, Shell, Vattenfall, and Orsted come together in a dynamic array of conference sessions on 28 and 29 November in RAI Amsterdam.

From current bottlenecks in the offshore wind industry, decarbonising oil and gas assets, nature-inclusive project designs, hydrogen production and system integration to raw material sourcing – the conference is expected to tackle the most important questions in the sector today.

This year, the Hydrogen Area will once again put the spotlight on this rising industry as the Innovators’ Dock promotes groundbreaking ideas and The Stage becomes the platform for lively discussions, all poised to shape the trajectory of tomorrow’s energy landscape.

Here’s the gist of what awaits OEEC participants and visitors next week:

Conference Area: Hear the Industry Talk!

At the heart of OEEC lies the conference where the offshore energy industry can come for a dose of captivating discussions, market (and policy) updates, and insights shared by industry trailblazers and knowledge experts. With an array of sessions encompassing a set of the most important topics, attendees can delve deep into the core of industry trends and emerging plans.

This year’s lineup includes speakers from BP, TotalEnergies, Neptune Energy, Deloitte, DMEC, Deme Offshore, Vattenfall, Orsted, RWE, IRO, Damen, Shell, Government of the Netherlands, Liebherr, Gusto MSC, TrustLube, TenneT, Huisman, Rystad Energy and many other industry players.

Offshore Energy Conference will be held in the Conference Area in Hall 2 and all conference sessions will be transmitted live at the Conference Viewing Area in Hall 1 – so no one misses out on the ongoing discourse.

Entry to all conference sessions is included in the OEEC ticket. For the full programme, head to the OEEC 2023 website.

Hydrogen Area: Pioneering the Hydrogen (R)Evolution

On the wings of last year’s success, the 2023 edition of OEEC will also feature the Hydrogen Area in Hall 2, at stand number 2.103. Sponsored by Deloitte and the participant list including Strohm, Fraunhofer IKTS, and DIMATE, the Hydrogen Area will once again provide a place to get inspired by the latest innovations from the hydrogen industry.

As updates on hydrogen projects and policies keep coming in, this growing industry will also have its own dedicated conference session. The Hydrogen: The Great Connector session will take place on Wednesday, November 29, at the Conference Area in Hall 2 from 10:00 to 11:00.

Innovators’ Dock: Nurturing the Innovation Frontier

The Innovators’ Dock, located in Hall 2 and including stands 2.100, 2.101 A, 2.102, 2.103, and 2.104, is where startups, scale-ups, and knowledge institutes will showcase and discuss groundbreaking innovations, painting a picture of what we could see next in the energy sector.

The Stage: Engaging Discussions and Dynamic Presentations

Embark on a journey of live interviews, interactive debates, and engaging presentations at The Stage, hosted by our energetic moderator Rogier Elshout. This platform will cater to diverse topics related to offshore energy, promising a lively area to be at and witness new product launches and engage in conversations.

Offshore Energy Lounge & Meeting Rooms: A Place for (Cross-Border) Connections

Offshore Energy is joined by several trade delegations. This year, we are welcoming trade delegations from the Baltics, Ireland, Poland, the UK, Ukraine and the US at the Offshore Energy Lounge.

Nestled within the Lounge are two meeting rooms, providing an ideal setting for business meetings and fostering international relationships. The meeting rooms are available during the event. For more information, visit stand 2.220 in Hall 2.

Offshore Energy Networking Drinks: A Productive Chat While Unwinding

OEEC organiser Navingo invites you to participate in the exclusive Offshore Energy official networking drinks. Grab a refreshing drink, savour delicious appetisers, and connect in a relaxed atmosphere. Freely accessible for all visitors and exhibitors, and an opportunity to strengthen your professional network in a laid-back atmosphere. Drinks & bites included. Join us on Tuesday, 28 November, from 18:00 to 21:00 in the Conference Area.

Government of the Netherlands: Facilitating Global Partnerships

For the eighth consecutive year, the Dutch Government will organise a comprehensive programme focused on offshore wind. The programme includes masterclass sessions (invited guests only), workshops and information sessions, tailored for the offshore wind industry players and international government officials.

This initiative aims to build new partnerships, enhance international relations and share knowledge and the latest (policy) developments. During the afternoon, the guests of the Dutch Government, coming from several countries worldwide, will be visiting the OEEC exhibition floor. More information about this programme can be found on the OEEC page of the Government of the Netherlands.

Poland and the Baltic Session: Meet with the Polish and Baltic Offshore Wind Supply Chains

Dedicated to those venturing into the Polish and Baltic offshore wind markets, a comprehensive information session will be held on Wednesday, 29 November, from 13:00 to 16:00.

The Poland Offshore Wind information session – including one session on the Polish offshore wind market, followed by a session on the Baltic offshore wind market – will offer valuable insights and updates from these growing offshore wind regions, offering an opportunity for collaboration.

To register for this session, please send an email to [email protected]. The deadline for registration is Friday, November 24, 2023. Participation is free of charge.

Matchmaking: A Tailored Networking Experience

When registering for our event, you get the option to opt-in for the Matchmaking programme. If you are an exhibitor, you will get this option when registering your stand personnel through the Exhibitor Portal. Find out more about OEEC Matchmaking.

As the countdown to the Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2023 begins, don’t miss out on the opportunity to be part of this leading event in the energy industry. Make sure to secure your spot on time via the OEEC registration page.