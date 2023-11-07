2 GW Scottish Offshore Wind Project Advances with Onshore Planning Application

November 7, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The consortium behind the West of Orkney Windfarm, comprising Corio Generation, TotalEnergies, and Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG), has submitted an onshore planning application to the Highland Council for onshore works for the 2 GW offshore wind farm.

The onshore application provides detailed information on the proposed cable landfills on the North Caithness coast, the project’s substation at or near Spittal in Caithness, and the underground cables which will extend around 20 kilometres and connect to the substation.

“Our application includes a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report, managed through Xodus Group’s Stromness office, and includes thorough assessments of the environmental impact and proposes measures to avoid, reduce, monitor and manage potential challenges, where necessary,” said Jack Farnham, Development Manager.

“We’ve taken on board local communities’ feedback through a series of public events. The substation will be carefully screened by landscaping and native planting. Once operational, the substation will only be lit when necessary. We’re committed to reduce the volume of traffic on local roads and will continue to work closely with the council and local communities through the development process.“

Last year, the West of Orkney Windfarm secured the development rights to an area of seabed from Crown Estate Scotland in the ScotWind leasing process to bring forward an offshore wind farm 30 kilometres west of the Orkney Mainland and 25 kilometres north of the Sutherland coast.

In October the project reached a major milestone by submitting comprehensive offshore consent applications to Scottish Ministers.

The West of Orkney Windfarm is planned to have up to 125 turbines on fixed foundations, an expected capacity of around 2 GW, and aims to deliver the first power in 2029.

“The onshore connection is a vital component of the project and will enable us to export clean electricity sufficient to power around two million homes. The cables to our substation will all be underground and once installed, the land will be reinstated,” said Farnham.

