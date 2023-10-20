Hardware for 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project Arrives in US

October 20, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The first monopile foundations have arrived at the Port of Virginia for Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project in the US.

In September, the first eight monopile foundations set sail from EEW SPC’s factory in Rostock, Germany, to the Portsmouth Marine Terminal in the US.

The 83-metre-long foundations were manufactured by EEW SPC. The German company will supply the project with 176 units in total that weigh 1,538 tonnes each and have a diameter of up to 9.5 metres.

As reported, Dominion Energy selected a consortium of DEME and Prysmian as the Balance of Plant (BoP) contractors in charge of the transportation and installation of the foundations and the substations, and the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) services for the inter-array and export cables for what will be the largest commercial offshore wind farm in the United States.

Dominion Energy is proposing to install 176 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines and three offshore substations in a 112,800-acre commercial lease area located 27 miles (about 43 kilometres) off the Virginia Beach coast.

In its press release from 5 September, Dominion Energy also revealed plans to bring in a noncontrolling equity financing partner on the 2.6 GW offshore wind project, which would de-risk the project and is part of additional capital sourcing, on top of the sale of its natural gas distribution companies, within the company’s ongoing business review.

Once fully constructed in 2026, the 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project will be able to generate enough electricity to power up to 660,000 households.

