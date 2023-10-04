Ocean Winds Partners with Banque des Territoires on Another Offshore Wind Project in France

October 4, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

Share this article







Ocean Winds has joined forces with Banque des Territoires for the French AO7 South Atlantic offshore wind tender, through which the French government will select a developer for a 1 GW wind farm off the Ile d’Oléron.

Earlier this year, France prequalified developers for the competitive dialogues for the two offshore wind farm projects located off the Ile d’Oléron (AO7) and Normandy (AO8), with Ocean Winds being on both lists. Banque des Territoires is also among the selected candidates for the AO8 tender as part of a consortium with Vattenfall and Skyborn Renewables.

Related Article Posted: 6 months ago France Reveals Potential Developers of Two Offshore Wind Farms Posted: 6 months ago

The winner of the AO7 South Atlantic tender, launched in December 2022, is expected to be announced in 2024.

Ocean Winds and Banque des Territoires are already partners on three offshore wind projects under construction: the Dieppe Le Tréport and Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier fixed-bottom offshore wind farms and the Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL) floating wind pilot project.

The two companies say that their joint experience of national and local supply chain enhancement for the fixed-bottom offshore wind farms, the Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier project having already used La Rochelle Harbour as the marshalling port, will be determinant in promoting local opportunities and creating jobs, as well as fostering a sustainable industry in France.

“Considering our joint journey since 2014, and our common dedication to enhancing local opportunities and coexistence with communities and other sea users, this extension of our partnership seemed like a logical progression,” said Marc Hirt, Country Manager for Ocean Winds in France.

“Our commitment with the local stakeholders, which is instrumental for our currently three projects under construction, will remain a central pillar as we venture into AO7 – where we will specially focus on the engagement with the fisheries for responsible and sustainable offshore development, as well as with local actors, to support the progress of the industry in France and local employment. Finally, our experience will also be key for developing a project taking fully into account environmental characteristics of the area.”

Banque des Territoires and Ocean Winds extended their cooperation beyond the three projects under construction in early 2023, when they teamed up to jointly participate in the French AO6 tender.

Related Article Posted: 8 months ago Ocean Winds, Banque des Territoires to Jointly Bid for French Floaters Posted: 8 months ago

Under the AO6 tender, expected to be awarded by the end of this year, two floating wind sites in the French Mediterranean will be awarded, each with a planned installed capacity of about 250 MW with potential extensions leading to a total capacity of 1.5 GW.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on: