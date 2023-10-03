Corio Unveils First Offshore Wind Projects in US as JV with TotalEnergies Submits 1.3 GW Proposal in New Jersey

October 3, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

Corio Generation and TotalEnergies, through the Attentive Energy joint venture company in the US, have submitted a proposal in response to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities’ third offshore wind solicitation.

The joint venture announced the bid for the 1,342 MW Attentive Energy Two project on 2 October, when Corio was named as a partner in Attentive Energy for the first time.

Corio, a portfolio company of Macquarie Asset Management operating on a standalone basis, said it expected to open its new US national office in the third quarter of 2023 as it continues to pursue opportunities nationwide.

Attentive Energy secured a lease offshore New York and New Jersey in the New York Bight offshore wind lease sale last year, when the US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) awarded a record number of areas and capacity. The joint venture, at the time a partnership between EnBW and TotalEnergies, won the rights for the lease area OCS-A 0538, the second most expensive site in the auction, for USD 795 million.

Corio and TotalEnergies are developing two projects at the lease site, the other one being Attentive Energy One, on which Rise Light & Power is also one of the partners.

At the beginning of this year, the partners on the 1.4 GW Attentive Energy One project submitted a proposal in response to New York’s third competitive offshore wind solicitation.

For the Attentive Energy Two project in New Jersey, the joint venture says that, if awarded in the state’s third offshore wind solicitation, the 1.3 GW offshore wind farm is expected to power more than 600,000 homes and generate USD 12 billion in economic activity state-wide, and deliver up to 15,000 job-years for New Jersey residents.

Attentive Energy says it will provide an anchor order to establish an offshore wind tower manufacturing facility at the New Jersey Wind Port, with the Attentive Energy Two project also poised to strengthen the Wind Port’s position as a marshalling yard for US offshore wind. This commitment is coupled with investments in EEW’s monopile facility in Paulsboro, says Attentive Energy, which has also signed an agreement with five local unions to develop a Project Labor Agreement, further committing that the Project’s construction work will be performed by union labour.

