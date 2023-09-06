DORIS to Support BP’s Offshore Wind Developments
DORIS has been awarded a framework agreement by BP for the provision of engineering services to the company’s offshore wind projects.
Across the five-year agreement, DORIS will provide engineering for scopes such as concept development, pre-FEED, FEED, and detailed design.
The support provided by DORIS and its strategic partner Turner & Townsend will enable the delivery of projects across BP’s offshore wind portfolio, assisting the company in its aim to develop 50 GW of net renewable generating capacity globally by 2030, according to DORIS.
“DORIS is pleased to be awarded this global agreement by bp, a leading developer in the energy industry. Drawing on the expertise of our international offices and DORIS’ vision to make renewable energies possible, we look forward to partnering with bp to execute key projects in the bp offshore wind portfolio,” said Christophe Sarri, Chief Commercial Officer of DORIS.
BP is developing several offshore wind projects across the globe. In July, the company won two out of the four licenses on offer from Germany, which covered 7GW of capacity in total across the North Sea and the Baltic Sea.
In the US, BP, together with its partner Equinor, is developing the 816 MW Empire Wind Phase 1 and the 1,260 MW Empire Wind Phase 2 wind farms.
It is also worth mentioning that BP will be joining as one of the sponsors and exhibitors at the Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference (OEEC) 2023.
