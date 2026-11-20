Around 150 turbines have been installed across the three phases of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank offshore wind farm, with approximately 100 commissioned, as SSE reports further progress on the project while carrying out remediation work on some turbines at the first phase, the 1.2 GW Dogger Bank A.
In its half-year results published on 18 November, SSE said additional work was required on some turbines installed during the initial Dogger Bank A campaign to bring them up to the “required quality and reliability standards”, with remediation work currently underway at the site.
The majority of the turbines installed at the first phase have been commissioned, according to the company, which now expects Dogger Bank A’s 1.2 GW capacity to be “substantially available” by the end of the first quarter of 2027 and remaining capacity to go online during final commissioning by the end of Q3 2027.
At Dogger Bank B, 52 of the phase’s 95 turbines have been installed, with SSE saying the installation rate remains significantly ahead of that achieved during the first phase. Most of the 1.2 GW capacity at Dogger Bank B is expected to be available in the first half of 2027.
At Dogger Bank C, turbine foundations are in place and inter-array cable installation is complete, with testing and commissioning in progress, according to SSE. Cadeler’s Wind Apex is scheduled to join Seaway Ventus for the turbine installation campaign in the third quarter of 2027 to provide additional installation capacity to support completion works on the remaining phase.
SSE also reported progress on its 1.4 GW Berwick Bank B offshore wind project in Scotland, with a final investment decision (FID) planned to be reached in the second half of 2027. Preferred supplier agreements have been signed across the project, and around 60 per cent of the expected debt financing has been locked in at swap rates below 5 per cent, according to the company.
As reported recently, Siemens Energy has been confirmed as the preferred supplier of wind turbines and offshore substations for Berwick Bank B, while Seaway7 has been selected for the foundations and inter-array cable package.
The process of securing project partners for Berwick Bank B ahead of the investment decision is under way, SSE said, adding that preparatory offshore construction could start in 2028.