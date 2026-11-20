Around 150 turbines have been installed across the three phases of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank offshore wind farm, with approximately 100 commissioned, as SSE reports further progress on the project while carrying out remediation work on some turbines at the first phase, the 1.2 GW Dogger Bank A.

In its half-year results published on 18 November, SSE said additional work was required on some turbines installed during the initial Dogger Bank A campaign to bring them up to the “required quality and reliability standards”, with remediation work currently underway at the site.

The majority of the turbines installed at the first phase have been commissioned, according to the company, which now expects Dogger Bank A’s 1.2 GW capacity to be “substantially available” by the end of the first quarter of 2027 and remaining capacity to go online during final commissioning by the end of Q3 2027.

At Dogger Bank B, 52 of the phase’s 95 turbines have been installed, with SSE saying the installation rate remains significantly ahead of that achieved during the first phase. Most of the 1.2 GW capacity at Dogger Bank B is expected to be available in the first half of 2027.