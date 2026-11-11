Siemens Energy Named Preferred Supplier for Berwick Bank B Offshore Wind Turbines and Substations

SSE has selected Siemens Energy as the preferred supplier for wind turbines and offshore substation platforms for its 1.4 GW Berwick Bank B offshore wind project in Scotland. The company will deliver the substations in partnership with Smulders-HSM.

The appointment remains subject to a final investment decision (FID) by SSE and a final contract award. The developer expects to take its investment decision in late 2027.

The selection is expected to support 2,677 jobs across the UK, including manufacturing, engineering, project delivery and servicing roles. Of these, 2,222 are related to Siemens Energy's existing and project-based operations in northern England, while a further 455 roles are expected to be supported by Siemens Energy and SSE across Scotland, according to the developer.

The latest preferred supplier agreement brings the total number of UK jobs generated through Berwick Bank B commitments announced by SSE to 3,272, including 985 in Scotland.

Previous commitments include 465 jobs associated with Seaway7's preferred supplier appointment for the design, supply and installation of foundations and inter-array cables, as well as 100 long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) jobs and around 30 construction roles at the planned Montrose Port base.