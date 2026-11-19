Seaway Alfa Lift, Seaway Strashnov and Seaway Phoenix are expected to be deployed on Berwick Bank B, for which Seaway7 recently signed a contract with SSE, per information shared in Subsea7’s Q3 results.

The vessels will be deployed for work on the offshore wind farm in 2029 and 2030, according to Subsea7, which owns Seaway7.

SSE Renewables selected Seaway7 as the supplier for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of wind turbine foundations as well as inter-array cables for its 1.4 GW Berwick Bank B offshore wind project in Scotland in October 2026.

As reported earlier, the contract is subject to a final contract award since SSE is targeting a final investment decision (FID) in 2027.