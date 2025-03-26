Back to overview

Second P-Class Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Joins Cadeler’s Fleet

March 26, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Denmark’s Cadeler has taken delivery of its latest jack-up wind turbine installation vessel, Wind Pace, which will be deployed in the US.

Photo source: Cadeler

Delivered on time and within budget, Wind Pace becomes the seventh vessel in Cadeler’s portfolio of wind turbine installation vessels, said the company.

The vessel was officially named at a naming ceremony on 12 March at the COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (COSCO) shipyard in Qidong, China, where Wind Pace was built.

After the delivery, the jack-up will be deployed in the US under a contract from the second quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2026, supporting an offshore wind farm in the region, Cadeler’s second project in American waters.

Its sister vessel, Wind Peak, the first of Cadeler’s two newbuild P-class vessels, was delivered in August 2024.

The ship has just embarked on its first installation project, the Sofia offshore wind farm, off the Yorkshire coast of the UK.

“The P-class vessels set a new benchmark in offshore wind installation technology. With advanced crane capabilities, enhanced transit effectiveness, and reduced energy intensity, these vessels unlock new levels of efficiency for our customers,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler.

“Wind Peak, the first P-class vessel, has already fully demonstrated this since her delivery last year. Likewise, we expect Wind Pace to play a key role in supporting our clients in the necessary expansion of offshore wind.”

Being the largest vessels in the Cadeler fleet today, both Wind Peak and Wind Pace boast a deck space of 5,600 square metres, a payload capacity of over 17,600 tonnes, and a main crane capable of lifting 2,600 tonnes at 47 metres. Additionally, each ship can accommodate up to 130 crew members and installation technicians.

The P-class vessels are capable of transporting and installing up to seven complete 15 MW turbine sets per load or five 20+ MW turbines.

“Cadeler has always looked for new ways to provide better solutions for our customers whilst remaining conscious of the increasing need for sustainability in our industry. The P-class vessels exemplify this commitment with a design prepared for future dual-fuel green-methanol operations and an electrical system that captures and stores excess energy for reuse,” said Gleerup.

