Cadeler Officially Names New Offshore Wind Vessel Bound for Debut in US

March 12, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Cadeler held a naming ceremony for its second P-class wind installation vessel at the COSCO shipyard in Qidong, China, on 12 March. Named Wind Pace, the jack-up is the seventh wind installation vessel in Cadeler’s fleet and will see its first deployment immediately after delivery on an offshore wind project in the United States.

Like its sibling P-class vessel Wind Peak which was delivered last year, Wind Pace is specifically designed to handle the increasing size, scope, and complexity of next-generation offshore wind farm projects, according to Cadeler.

Wind Peak and Wind Pace have the ability to transport and install seven complete 15 MW turbine sets or five sets of 20+ MW turbines per load.

Both vessels feature a deck space of 5,600 square metres, a payload of over 17,600 tonnes, and a main crane capacity of above 2,500 tonnes at 53 metres. Each vessel can accommodate up to 130 crew members and installation technicians.

The P-class vessels are the result of close cooperation with Cadeler’s partners, including COSCO, GustoMSC NOV, Kongbersg, Huisman, and MAN Energy.

For the new vessel Wind Pace, Cadeler says that it has already been assigned to a number of offshore wind farm projects and that directly after its upcoming delivery, the jack-up will sail on to its first project in American waters.

At the end of February, Cadeler said that it signed a firm contract with an undisclosed client for work at an offshore wind project in the US. 

The value of the contract to the Danish offshore wind installation company is estimated to be between EUR 67 million and EUR 75 million.

The work is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2025, and Wind Pace will be committed under this contract until the first quarter of 2026. 

