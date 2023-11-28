SSE’s Arklow Bank 2 Could Bring EUR 800 Million Boost for Irish Economy

November 28, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Socio-economic research on the potential benefits of Arklow Bank Wind Park 2 estimates an economic benefit to the Irish economy of up to EUR 800 million during the project’s lifetime, of which over half a billion euros could directly benefit counties Wicklow and Wexford.

Source: SSE Renewables

The preliminary data is contained in an independent report commissioned by SSE Renewables, which is due to be published in the new year.

The report, compiled by BiGGAR Economics to support the project’s ongoing development ahead of submission to An Bord Pleanála, details the national and regional benefits that the proposed 800MW offshore wind project off the coast of South Wicklow would create.

The research has found that approximately 2,300 direct and induced jobs would be created throughout the project’s lifetime, from development and construction through to operations and decommissioning.

Upon commencement of commercial operations, Arklow Bank Wind Park 2 would create around 130 jobs, direct and induced, over its expected 35-year operational lifetime. Additionally, the wind farm would generate an economic contribution to the Irish economy of up to EUR 19 million annually, up to EUR 13 million of which would benefit the Wicklow and Wexford economies.

Overall, it is estimated Arklow Bank Wind Park 2 could generate a total lifetime spend across national and international markets in excess of EUR 4.8 billion, from early-stage development and construction through to 35 years of expected operations, and eventual decommissioning.

“This report will form part of our upcoming offshore infrastructure planning application to An Bord Pleanála and details the potential benefits to the regional and national economy in terms of job creation and GVA, as well as to the supply chain,” said James O’Hara, Arklow Bank Wind Park 2 Project Director.

SSE Renewables is expected to submit its final planning application seeking consent for the offshore infrastructure for Arklow Bank Wind Park 2 to An Bord Pleanála in the coming months.

The company already holds two consents in relation to the project, the first for the onshore grid infrastructure, including the underground cable route and substation at Avoca River Park, and the second for the operations and maintenance (O&M) facility at South Dock, Arklow Harbour.

The final delivery of Arklow Bank Wind Park 2 is subject to the project receiving planning consent for the offshore infrastructure, securing a route to market, and a final investment decision.

