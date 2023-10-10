Ørsted and SMC Extend Offshore Wind Cooperation

October 10, 2023, by Adnan Memija

UK-based Specialist Marine Consultants (SMC) has been awarded two contracts by Ørsted to continue delivering structural inspections above water (SIAW) across the company’s offshore wind portfolio.

The SIAW contracts, which will run until 2026, will see SMC continue to deliver inspection and maintenance works of external, internal, and confined space areas of the foundation, transition piece and substation, having held similar contracts with Ørsted since 2018.

The first contract awarded pertains to Ørsted’s UK and Netherlands portfolio of sites, which includes twelve operational wind farms in the UK, with three in development, in addition to the Borssele 1 & 2 sites already operational in the Netherlands.

The second award relates to Ørsted’s German operation, with four sites already built and a further two under construction.

Last year, Ørsted and Siemens Gamesa awarded a contract to SMC to provide statutory inspection and auxiliary services to its sites across the UK.

Ørsted currently has 8.9 GW of installed offshore wind capacity, with the ambition to install a total

50 GW of renewable energy across various technologies by 2030.

