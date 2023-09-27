Energinet, 50Hertz to Set Up HVDC Converter Substations Supplier Qualification System
Energinet and 50Hertz plan to establish a Supplier Qualification System (SQS) for the procurement of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter substations with the SQS mainly intended for interconnector and offshore wind-related projects such as the Bornholm Energy Island project.
The scope of work of the supplier may cover development, design, engineering, relevant studies and reports, procurement, manufacturing, packaging, transportation, delivery, construction, installation, commissioning, maintenance and documentation of HVDC and high-voltage alternate current (HVAC) installations.
The HVDC installations may include the offshore and/or onshore converters for the HVDC substations, which should have a transmission capacity range from approximately 1.2 GW to 2 GW, and be rated for a DC voltage level of ±525 kV.
When it comes to Bornholm Energy Island, the project is located in the Danish sector of the Baltic Sea, and will facilitate connecting at least 3 GW of offshore wind generation capacity to the grid by the early 2030s.
The electricity will then be transported via new grid connections to Germany (2 GW ) and to the Danish mainland (1.2 GW).
The transmission system operators (TSO) 50Hertz and Energinet agreed in advance that they would each assume half of the infrastructure costs of the project.
In return, the TSOs will share the congestion proceeds from the respective lines to Germany and Denmark and will each receive ownership of the (inter)connector to the respective mainland.
