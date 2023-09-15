TotalEnergies, Petrobras and Casa dos Ventos Eye Joint Development of Offshore Wind in Brazil

September 15, 2023, by Adrijana Buljan

TotalEnergies, Petrobras and Casa dos Ventos Holding, a joint venture between TotalEnergies and Casa dos Ventos, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to assess opportunities for joint development of low-carbon hydrogen and renewable energy projects in Brazil, including offshore wind.

Under the two-year agreement, the three companies will study opportunities for joint investment and offtake in onshore wind, offshore wind, solar and low-carbon hydrogen in the country, using the expertise of each company.

The three partners announced the signing of the MOU shortly after Petrobras unveiled plans to develop up to 23 GW of offshore wind projects in Brazil, including a floating wind farm offshore Rio de Janeiro. The Brazilian oil and gas major has submitted a request to the country’s Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) to start the environmental licensing process for ten offshore areas.

TotalEnergies also has offshore wind plans in the country. The company has filed applications with the IBAMA for three areas totalling 9 GW, each with a planned capacity of 3 GW.

As reported in the premium section on Offshore Energy last year, the sites TotalEnergies is eyeing are located offshore Brazil’s states of Ceará, Rio de Janeiro, and Rio Grande do Sul.

Brazil’s Petrobras and the French oil and gas company are already partners on exploration and production assets in Brazil, including Mero, Iara, Atapu and Sépia, and have maintained a strategic partnership in the country in the area of research and development since 2017, according to Petrobras.

“The extension of this partnership to the renewables area is a natural step and fits in with the strategy of both companies to advance the just energy transition. Casa dos Ventos, in turn, adds its expertise in the development of onshore wind and solar generation projects in the Brazilian market”, said Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates.

The joint venture between TotalEnergies and Casa dos Ventos, Casa dos Ventos Holding, has a 12 GW portfolio of wind and solar energy projects in Brazil, which will be developed in the coming years.

“Brazil is a great country for developing renewable energies. We are therefore delighted to join forces with Casa dos Ventos and Petrobras to identify potential synergies between our activities, and thus develop profitable renewables opportunities”, said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

