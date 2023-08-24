Ørsted Awards Hornsea Three Cable Landing Contract

August 24, 2023, by Adnan Memija

UK-based AMS Trenchless has been awarded the cable landing works contract on Ørsted’s Hornsea Three offshore wind farm.

Ørsted

AMS Trenchless will undertake specialist works at the landfall site at Weybourne, North Norfolk, where the offshore cables meet the onshore cables.

Using Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD), the North Lincolnshire company will install underground cable ducts that allow export cables to be pulled to land from a jack-up barge without using trenches or disrupting the existing sea defences.

This contract builds on the existing relationship between the east-coast firm and Ørsted, the world’s largest offshore wind developer, following successful works for both Hornsea One and Hornsea Two offshore wind farms.

“AMS are delighted to have been awarded the cable landing package for Hornsea 3. AMS have a long-standing relationship with Ørsted, having previously completed directional drilling works to land offshore cables on both Hornsea 1 and Hornsea 2 projects,” said Matt Waterson, AMS Trenchless Operations Director.

The 2,852 MW Hornsea Three, awarded a Contract for Difference (CfD) in July 2022, will be built 120 kilometres off the north Norfolk coast, where up to 231 wind turbines will be installed.

Its developer expects to make a final investment decision this year.

Offshore construction on the project is scheduled to start in 2025 and to be completed in 2027.

Ørsted has already built and put into operation the 1.2 GW Hornsea One and the 1.3 GW Hornsea Two offshore wind farms in the Hornsea Zone.

When all three projects come online, the combined capacity of Hornsea 1,2, and 3 will be over 5 GW, making it one of the world’s largest offshore wind zones and capable of covering the power consumption of approximately five million UK homes.

