Shell Ends Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Involvement in US

Business & Finance
November 3, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Shell New Energies, a subsidiary of Shell, has voluntarily withdrawn from Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, bringing an end to its participation in the US offshore wind market.

The company has assigned its 50 per cent outstanding membership interests to its existing partner, EDF, with an immediate effective date.

Shell said it is driving a strategic shift in its power business, reallocating capital to areas of the value chain where it sees higher returns and where it can leverage its strengths.

Atlantic Shores has four lease areas totalling more than 400 square miles under active development. Two of the lease areas are located approximately 10-20 miles off the Jersey Shore between Atlantic City and Barnegat Light, with a third lease area located off the Atlantic Ocean known as the Bight.

In 2024, the company’s CFO said during a press call that the company would pause its involvement in the Atlantic Shores offshore wind project, which received federal approval in October 2024.

In August 2025, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) terminated the offshore renewable energy certificate (OREC) order issued in 2021 for the 1.5 GW Atlantic Shores Project 1.

