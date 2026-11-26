Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has inked an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract with TECO for an onshore substation for its Fengmiao 2 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.
The onshore substation will serve as a critical link between the offshore wind farm and the onshore power grid, CIP highlighted.
Under the terms of the agreement, which marks the fourth collaboration between TECO and CIP, the former will be responsible for the design, procurement, construction and electrical as well as mechanical system integration.
With crucial contracts advancing, Fengmiao 2 Offshore Wind Farm is now another step closer to its target of connecting to the grid in 2030, according to CIP, which recently awarded a contract for the offshore substation to Semco Maritime and PTSC Mechanical & Construction (PTSC M&C).
Located about 40 kilometres off the coast of Taichung City, Fengmiao 2 is a600 MW offshore wind project in Taiwan developed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP). COP has been overseeing the development of the offshore wind farm on CIP’s behalf.
Under Taiwan's Round 3.2 offshore wind framework, Fengmiao 2 targets financial close by the end of June 2027.
CIP’s first Fengmiao project is the 495 MW Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm.
Presently under construction, the wind farm is scheduled for completion and grid connection to Taiwan Power Company’s Taichung Zhongqing substation next year.