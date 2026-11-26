Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has inked an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract with TECO for an onshore substation for its Fengmiao 2 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The onshore substation will serve as a critical link between the offshore wind farm and the onshore power grid, CIP highlighted.

Under the terms of the agreement, which marks the fourth collaboration between TECO and CIP, the former will be responsible for the design, procurement, construction and electrical as well as mechanical system integration.

With crucial contracts advancing, Fengmiao 2 Offshore Wind Farm is now another step closer to its target of connecting to the grid in 2030, according to CIP, which recently awarded a contract for the offshore substation to Semco Maritime and PTSC Mechanical & Construction (PTSC M&C).