Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C Net Offshore Substation Contract for CIP’s Second Fengmiao Project

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has signed an offshore substation supply contract with Semco Maritime and PTSC Mechanical & Construction (PTSC M&C) for its 600 MW Fengmiao 2 offshore wind project in Taiwan.

Announced on 16 November, the contract covers the engineering, procurement, fabrication and installation of the offshore substation, with Semco Maritime responsible for the substation's engineering and procurement, as well as the installation of its electrical systems, while PTSC M&C will manufacture the offshore substation's structural components.

The agreement follows Semco Maritime and PTSC M&C’s work on the developer's 495 MW Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm, for which the companies manufactured a 3,400-tonne topside and 8,000-tonne jacket.

The Fengmiao 1 offshore substation, which was installed this August by CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE), was energised in October.