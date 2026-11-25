Orient Trailblazer, an offshore subsea construction vessel (OSCV) that Vard is building for Dong Fang Offshore (DFO), has set sail from Romania to Norway for final outfitting at the Vard Søviknes shipyard.

Based on the Vard 3 39 design, the 121.3-metre-long Orient Trailblazer is the first-ever OSCV for Dong Fang Offshore and the first vessel of this kind to be built at Vard Shipyards in Brăila, Romania, according to the Norwegian company.

The vessel was designed for subsea operations, offshore wind installation and maintenance as well as cable laying and repair in both the wind and telecommunication sectors.

Per Vard, Orient Trailblazer is expected to arrive in Norway in December, when the final outfitting and commissioning will commence. The ship’s delivery is marked for the second quarter of 2027.

The steel cutting ceremony for the OSCV, which will be able to accommodate up to 130 people, was held in September 2025, with the keel-laying done in November of that same year.

The ship’s hull was launched on 21 August 2026.