NKT has begun production of the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power cable systems for TenneT’s IJmuiden Ver Beta offshore grid connection project in the Netherlands using Hydro’s low-carbon aluminium wire rods.

Made by Hydro REDUXA, and provided by Hydro under the long-term supply agreement signed in 2024, the wire rod is made of aluminium with a carbon footprint of 3.7 kg CO₂e per kg, which is approximately 40 per cent below the European average for aluminium wire rod.

“Connecting offshore wind at this scale requires more than just new technology. It takes long-term commitment and close cooperation between partners. Together with NKT, we are developing the next generation of high-voltage cable systems that will help bring large volumes of renewable electricity ashore,” said Hugo Buis, Business Director, Project Delivery at TenneT.

“Reliable power cables start with responsibly sourced, high-quality materials. By supplying low-carbon aluminium produced with renewable energy in Europe, we can help lower emissions in critical grid infrastructure and secure access to the materials needed for the energy transition. Projects like IJmuiden Ver show how strong European value chains can contribute to a more secure and resilient European energy system,” Elise Must, Vice President and Head of Sheet Ingot, Wire Rod and HyForge at Hydro, said.

The IJmuiden Ver Beta project—awarded to NKT by Dutch-German transmission system operator TenneT in 2023—will consist of a 525 kV XLPE HVDC cable system connecting offshore wind generation in the Dutch North Sea to the onshore grid.

The 2 GW IJmuiden Ver Beta connection will transport renewable electricity generated by the Zeevonk offshore wind farm, developed by a joint venture between Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), to the Dutch grid on land.