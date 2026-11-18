Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), via their joint venture Zeevonk, have picked Siemens Gamesa’s SG 15-236 wind turbines for Phase I of the Zeevonk offshore wind farm off the Dutch North Sea coast.

Siemens Gamesa will supply 69 wind turbines with a tip height of 263 metres, a rotor diameter of 236 metres, as well as three 115-metre-long blades. The wind turbines will sweep an area of 44,000 square meters.

Each turbine will have a nominal capacity of 15 MW, with a power boost ability of up to 15.5 MW, representing a total installed capacity of just over 1 GW.

Multiple turbines will feature Siemens Gamesa’s low-emission GreenerTower solution and the RecyclableBlade technology. As a result of the latter, blade materials will easily be separated and recycled for new uses after the turbines are taken out of service.

According to information on Siemens Gamesa’s website, serial production of the SG 15-236 is set to start in 2028.

“The signing of the turbine supply agreement and the service and warranty agreement represents a major milestone for Zeevonk. With the project’s two largest contracts now in place, we are moving decisively towards a final investment decision and bringing Zeevonk into execution,” Felix Pahl, partner at CIP, said.

Co-owned by Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners through the Energy Transition Fund I, the whole Zeevonk project covers an area of 196 square kilometres.

The project is divided into two phases. Zeevonk Phase I will deliver 1 GW of offshore wind by 2029. Zeevonk II will follow in 2032 and add another 1 GW of wind and 500 MW of system integration capacity.

Earlier this year, several contracts for the Zeevonk project were announced. In May, TKF won a contract for the inter-array cables.