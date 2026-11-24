In a separate deal, Green Volt also signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Port of Aberdeen for future anchor and mooring marshalling activities at Aberdeen South Harbour.

The agreement is expected to support a GBP 15 million (around EUR 17.9 million) package of investment and expenditure across port infrastructure, facilities and supply chain activity.

"Scotland has the skills, industrial heritage and proven track record of delivering major energy projects to lead this industry. Through our partnerships with the wider supply chain, we are helping put the industrial capability in place to turn the UK’s floating wind ambitions into reality,” said Matt Green, Green Volt Project Director.

Bringing this work to Aberdeen will create significant new opportunities for the North East energy supply chain and act as a catalyst for wider investment. Offshore wind is a generational economic opportunity for Scotland and the UK,” Bob Sanguinetti, CEO at Port of Aberdeen, said.

Located approximately 80 kilometres off Peterhead in Scotland, the Green Volt wind farm, a collaboration between Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn, will become ‘the world’s largest’ commercial-scale floating offshore wind farm, per the joint venture.

The wind farm received both onshore and offshore consent in April 2024.