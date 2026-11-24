For OranjeWind, a joint venture between RWE and TotalEnergies, Buss Terminal will serve as the marshalling and pre-assembly base for 53 wind turbines, for which load-out operations are expected to start in spring 2027.

The two projects will use the terminal’s new Heavy Duty Quay, which is designed to accommodate both turbine component handling and monopile load-out. Buss said the operations will also mark the first time wind turbines and foundations are handled in parallel directly on the terminal premises.

For the Nordseecluster B foundations, Buss will use its proprietary Buss Blocks support and storage system, which the company says provides greater flexibility in component sequencing and improves storage efficiency compared with conventional storage arrangements.

Nordseecluster B is the second phase of RWE’s 1.6 GW Nordseecluster development, being built around 50 kilometres north of the German island of Juist. RWE holds a 51 per cent stake in the project, while Norges Bank Investment Management owns the remaining 49 per cent.

The 900 MW second phase will comprise 60 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines, with foundation installation scheduled to start in 2027 and turbine installation to follow in 2028. Commercial operation is planned for early 2029, according to RWE.

OranjeWind, located approximately 53 kilometres off the Dutch coast west of IJmuiden, will comprise 53 Vestas V236-15 MW turbines. Foundation installation began in 2026, with the first monopile installed in September.