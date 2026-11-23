The first ten foundations for the second phase of RWE’s Nordseecluster offshore wind project, which is expected to produce around 6.5 TW hours of electricity annually, have been successfully unloaded in the Dutch deep-water seaport Eemshaven.

The foundations, manufactured and supplied by China’s Dajin Heavy Industry, are approximately 81 metres long, with an estimated weight of 1,350 tonnes each. A total of 60 of these monopile foundations will be handled at Buss Ports’ heavy-lift terminal in Eemshaven in 2026 and 2027 for the 900 MW Nordseecluster B.

"The arrival of the first monopiles for the second phase marks an important milestone in the development of our Nordseecluster. With a total capacity of around 1.6 GW, it is one of the largest wind farms currently being built off the German coast,” Tobias Keitel, CEO at RWE Offshore Wind, said.

Nordseecluster, a joint project between RWE and Norges Bank Investment Management, is being built around 50 kilometres north of the island of Juist in two phases.

The first phase, Nordseecluster A, with a capacity of 660 MW, is expected to be fully operational in early 2027. The installation of the foundations for the second phase is due to begin next year, while the 60 turbines will be installed in 2028.