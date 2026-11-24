British consumer goods company Reckitt has signed a ten-year corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with Danske Commodities for the Dogger Bank B offshore wind farm.

Under the agreement, the Equinor-owned energy trader will sell fixed-price baseload power with Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOs) from the 1.2 GW Dogger Bank B, which Reckitt will use to support renewable electricity consumption at its manufacturing site in Hull, England, which also hosts research and product development activities.

Facilitated by LevelTen Energy, the agreement will take effect on 1 January 2028. The companies have not disclosed the contracted volume or financial terms. Danske Commodities said it is its first long-term corporate PPA.

Dogger Bank B is the second 1.2 GW phase of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank offshore wind farm, owned by Equinor (40 per cent), SSE Renewables (40 per cent) and Vårgrønn (20 per cent).

The new corporate agreement follows earlier wholesale offtake arrangements for the first two phases. In November 2020, Equinor and SSE announced 15-year PPAs for the entire output of Dogger Bank A and B with Ørsted (40 per cent), Shell Energy Europe (20 per cent), Danske Commodities (20 per cent on behalf of Equinor), and SSE Energy Supply (20 per cent on behalf of SSE Renewables). The agreements were signed to provide a route to market for the electricity generated by the two phases once operational.