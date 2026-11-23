The 340 MW Hanbit offshore wind project in South Korea has signed 20-year renewable energy certificate (REC) purchase agreements covering the project’s full capacity, Thai conglomerate B. Grimm said in an 18 November announcement to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.
The offshore wind farm signed the agreements on 2 November with three buyers: Korea District Heating Corporation and KEPCO subsidiaries Korea Western Power and Korea South-East Power.
The agreements cover the project’s entire 340 MW capacity and provide for a fixed combined price of KRW 307.169 (around EUR 0.21) per kWh, comprising the electricity market price and the REC component. The 20-year contract periods will begin after construction is completed and the final system inspections have been carried out, according to B.Grimm, which owns the project together with Myungwoon Industrial Development.
Hanbit is one of three fixed-bottom offshore wind projects selected in South Korea’s first-half 2026 fixed-price REC auction, the results of which were announced on 30 June.
Located in Yeonggwang County, South Jeolla Province, Hanbit is adjacent to the 364.8 MW Nakwol offshore wind farm, which began supplying electricity to the grid at full capacity on 18 November.
Hanbit’s permitting process began with an electricity generation business licence from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy in February 2023, followed by a grid connection agreement with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) in December 2023.
Further approvals are still required before construction can begin, with the approval of the plan for the public waters permit expected in February 2027 and construction plan authorisation in April 2027, according to a timeline shared on the Hanbit Wind Power website.
The construction is scheduled to start in July 2027, and the offshore wind farm is expected to enter full operation in January 2030.