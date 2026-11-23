The 340 MW Hanbit offshore wind project in South Korea has signed 20-year renewable energy certificate (REC) purchase agreements covering the project’s full capacity, Thai conglomerate B. Grimm said in an 18 November announcement to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

The offshore wind farm signed the agreements on 2 November with three buyers: Korea District Heating Corporation and KEPCO subsidiaries Korea Western Power and Korea South-East Power.

The agreements cover the project’s entire 340 MW capacity and provide for a fixed combined price of KRW 307.169 (around EUR 0.21) per kWh, comprising the electricity market price and the REC component. The 20-year contract periods will begin after construction is completed and the final system inspections have been carried out, according to B.Grimm, which owns the project together with Myungwoon Industrial Development.