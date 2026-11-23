South Korea's 364.8 MW Yeonggwang Nakwol offshore wind farm has begun supplying electricity to the grid at full capacity.
B.Grimm Power, which owns the project with Korean partner Myungwoon Industrial Development, said on 20 November that the offshore wind farm passed its continuous energisation test on 17 November and received certification from the Korea Electrical Safety Corporation on the same day, and began producing electricity at full capacity on 18 November 2026.
Wind turbine installation started last year, with the Nakwol producing first power in December 2025.
All monopile foundations at the project site, located in the Yellow Sea off Yeonggwang County in South Jeolla Province, were installed in June. South Korea’s GS Entec and the Netherlands-based Sif supplied the foundations, while Samhae ENC carried out the installation.
The final of the project’s 64 Vensys 5.7 MW wind turbines was installed on 17 October.
B.Grimm Power said the project was developed together with Myungwoon and more than 100 Korean companies, describing it as a contribution to the development of a domestic offshore wind supply chain.
B.Grimm Power Korea holds a 49 per cent equity interest in the project company, Nakwol Blueheart.
Nakwol has a 20-year renewable energy certificate (REC) agreement with Korea Southern Power (KOSPO), covering electricity generated across the wind farm’s full capacity. The agreement provides for a fixed combined price of KRW 307.144 (around EUR 0.21) per kWh, including the electricity market price and the REC component.
Its 20-year term is scheduled to begin after the Korea Power Exchange completes its final system inspection, expected in December 2026, according to B.Grimm Power.