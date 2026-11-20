Japan’s Kansai Electric Power has signed an agreement to acquire a 40 per cent stake in Ocean Winds’ 390 MW BC-Wind offshore wind project in Poland, marking the company’s first business investment in the country.

Under the share purchase agreement the Japanese company signed with Ocean Winds on 19 November, Kansai will acquire the stake in C-Wind Polska, the special-purpose company established for the project, through its wholly owned subsidiary KPIC Netherlands.

BC-Wind is being developed in the Polish Baltic Sea, approximately 23 kilometres off the coast of the Pomeranian Voivodeship. The project will comprise 26 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines with a rated capacity of 14 MW each and a Power Boost feature that can increase their output to 15 MW.