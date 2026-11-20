Japan’s Kansai Electric Power has signed an agreement to acquire a 40 per cent stake in Ocean Winds’ 390 MW BC-Wind offshore wind project in Poland, marking the company’s first business investment in the country.
Under the share purchase agreement the Japanese company signed with Ocean Winds on 19 November, Kansai will acquire the stake in C-Wind Polska, the special-purpose company established for the project, through its wholly owned subsidiary KPIC Netherlands.
BC-Wind is being developed in the Polish Baltic Sea, approximately 23 kilometres off the coast of the Pomeranian Voivodeship. The project will comprise 26 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines with a rated capacity of 14 MW each and a Power Boost feature that can increase their output to 15 MW.
The investment comes as the project advances towards offshore construction, with the first monopile foundations arriving at Świnoujście Offshore Terminal on 28 October, marking the start of preparations for their storage and subsequent offshore installation, planned to start in the first half of 2027.
The project’s 27 monopiles, including 26 for the wind turbines and one for the offshore substation, are being manufactured by Dajin Heavy Industry, with DEME responsible for foundation installation and the inter-array and export cable installation work. Cadeler is contracted to install the wind turbines in 2028.
Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, reached financial close for BC-Wind in December 2025, securing approximately EUR 2 billion in project financing.
Kansai said the investment will increase its attributable generation capacity in its overseas power business portfolio to approximately 2,654 MW once the transaction is completed. The company added that it plans to use the knowledge and experience gained through the project to further develop renewable energy in Japan and other markets.