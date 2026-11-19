Windar Polska will supply offshore wind turbine towers for Ocean Winds’ 390 MW BC-Wind project in the Polish Baltic Sea, for which the first monopiles recently arrived at the port of Świnoujście.
Under an agreement signed with Siemens Gamesa on 18 November, Windar will manufacture and assemble towers for 26 SG 15-236 wind turbines at its Szczecin facility.
The tower agreement comes as BC-Wind advances towards offshore construction, following the arrival of the first monopile foundations at Świnoujście Offshore Terminal on 28 October.
Ocean Winds said this was the first time a Polish installation port had received foundations of this scale. The monopiles will be temporarily stored at the terminal before being prepared for transport and offshore installation, according to the project developer.
The project will require 27 monopiles in total: 26 for the wind turbines and one for the offshore substation, according to Ocean Winds.
The developer plans to begin foundation installation in the first half of 2027.
Siemens Gamesa was selected as the wind turbine supplier in July 2025. Cadeler was awarded the turbine installation contract and is scheduled to carry out the work in 2028.