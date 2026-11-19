Windar Polska will supply offshore wind turbine towers for Ocean Winds’ 390 MW BC-Wind project in the Polish Baltic Sea, for which the first monopiles recently arrived at the port of Świnoujście.

Under an agreement signed with Siemens Gamesa on 18 November, Windar will manufacture and assemble towers for 26 SG 15-236 wind turbines at its Szczecin facility.

The tower agreement comes as BC-Wind advances towards offshore construction, following the arrival of the first monopile foundations at Świnoujście Offshore Terminal on 28 October.