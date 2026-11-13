Fengmiao 1 Offshore Substation Energised as Wind Turbine Foundation Installation Continues

The offshore substation at the 495 MW Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan has been energised, bringing the project’s transmission system fully online, while the installation of the wind turbine foundations at the site continues.
According to the project team at Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP), which is developing Fengmiao 1 on behalf of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), the offshore substation was energised in October following the completion of the installation work.
COP said the milestone brings the transmission system fully online and keeps the project on track for grid connection by the end of 2027.
CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) completed the installation of the offshore substation foundation and topside in August this year using its heavy-lift vessel Green Jade, and Jan De Nul also completed the pull-in of the two export cables into the offshore substation, finalising the offshore cable connection.
The offshore substation structures, the 3,400-tonne topside and the 8,000-tonne jacket, were built by a consortium of Semco Maritime and PTSC Mechanical & Construction (PTSC M&C).
COP said turbine foundation installation is continuing, with the project team making use of available weather windows to keep the work progressing.
Fengmiao 1 will comprise 33 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines installed on three-legged jacket foundations, for which the pin piles were installed this summer.