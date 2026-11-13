Fengmiao 1 Offshore Substation Energised as Wind Turbine Foundation Installation Continues

The offshore substation at the 495 MW Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan has been energised, bringing the project’s transmission system fully online, while the installation of the wind turbine foundations at the site continues.

According to the project team at Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP), which is developing Fengmiao 1 on behalf of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), the offshore substation was energised in October following the completion of the installation work.

COP said the milestone brings the transmission system fully online and keeps the project on track for grid connection by the end of 2027.

CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) completed the installation of the offshore substation foundation and topside in August this year using its heavy-lift vessel Green Jade, and Jan De Nul also completed the pull-in of the two export cables into the offshore substation, finalising the offshore cable connection.