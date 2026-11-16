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Aberdeen Subsea Robotics Firm Secures First Offshore Wind Contract in Taiwan

AB

Adrijana Buljan

Offshore Wind

1 minutes read
High Performance Robotics (HPR) kit
High Performance Robotics (HPR)

Aberdeen-based High Performance Robotics (HPR) has been awarded its first commercial contract in Taiwan, where it will provide subsea inspection services for International Ocean Group (IOG) on an offshore wind project.

According to HPR, which operates compact remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and subsea robotic systems, the contract follows testing its technology at the FloWave facility in Edinburgh and offshore trials carried out in Taiwan in March 2026, which the company funded itself.

The trials showed that the equipment could carry out inspection work faster than the existing delivery rate on the project, leading to HPR being brought in as an additional contractor to help accelerate the programme, according to the company.

HPR also said it deployed its micro-ROV technology at the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm in the UK to support cable installation activities.

HPR has not disclosed the name of the offshore wind farm in Taiwan or the value of the contract.

Formerly known as CWind Taiwan, IOG is a Taiwan-based offshore wind services group providing marine survey, construction support and operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

The company last year secured a balance-of-plant O&M contract for the 1 GW Hai Long offshore wind project.

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