Ørsted Gearing Up for Turbine Installation at 2.9 GW UK Offshore Wind Farm

Ørsted is preparing to start installing wind turbines at its Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the UK, with the first Siemens Gamesa turbine components now at Able Seaton Port in northeast England and installation vessels mobilising for the campaign.

The developer said blades, nacelles and tower sections were on site at Able Seaton Port, where the components are being handled and prepared for offshore deployment. Able said the first Siemens Gamesa turbine components arrived at the port in July 2026. Since then, its heavy-lift and logistics teams have moved blades, nacelles and tower sections from the quayside into storage, with tower sections being pre-assembled ahead of load-out.

According to Able, DEME’s jack-up installation vessel Norse Energi has arrived at the port for the offshore installation campaign.