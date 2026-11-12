Seaway7 Kicks Off Cable Installation Work at Ørsted's Hornsea 3

Seaway7 has begun installing inter-array cables at Ørsted's Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm site in the UK.

The company will install 500 kilometres of cables to connect the project’s 197 offshore wind turbines to two offshore converter stations.

“After almost five years of hard work we’ve reached the key moment for our array cables. The installation programme is a significant milestone that underpins the construction of Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm,” Luke Bridgman, Managing Director, Hornsea 3 at Ørsted, said.

As reported recently, Seaway7 has deployed its cable layer Seaway Phoenix for the operation, as well as the walk-to-work vessel Seaway Moxie to support the campaign.

Hellenic and Prysmian have been selected as inter-array suppliers, while JDR Cable Systems is in charge of array cable testing and termination.