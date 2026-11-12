DWT Clinches Five-Year O&M Contract for Two UK Offshore Wind Farms

Deutsche Windtechnik Offshore Ltd (DWT) has been appointed by XceCo to deliver a five-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract for the Lynn & Inner Dowsing (LID) offshore wind farms.

The agreement encompasses all 54 Siemens SWT-3.6-107 wind turbines, with a combined installed capacity of 194.4 MW. The contract will commence on 1 April 2027.

This is the first full-scope offshore service contract in the UK to be awarded to an independent provider, according to Deutsche Windtechnik. XceCo will continue in its capacity as asset manager.

In preparation for April next year, DWT has shared that mobilisation work is already underway, covering the technical and operational handover, operating processes, systems and facilities, as well as workforce integration.

“Securing the Lynn & Inner Dowsing contract is a significant milestone for Deutsche Windtechnik Offshore Ltd. and one that means a great deal to me personally,” Rosie Beevor, Managing Director, Deutsche Windtechnik Offshore Ltd., said.

Located 5 kilometres off the coast near Skegness, Lincolnshire, Lynn & Inner Dowsing has been operational since 2009 and comprises two adjacent wind farms, each featuring 27 Siemens SWT-3.6-10 turbines.

The offshore wind farms have been wholly owned by Macquarie Asset Management since 2024.

For Deutsche Windtechnik, the contract comes shortly after the service provider was awarded a contract for the 60 MW alpha ventus offshore wind farm, Germany’s first offshore wind farm, where the company will start working in January 2027.