Elecsys Technologies has been chosen to provide its software platform for the safe system of work at Baltic Power, Poland's first offshore wind farm, as the project moves into operations and maintenance (O&M).

Baltic Power will use the Elecsys Safeguard Networks and Elecsys Explorer solutions to manage its safe system of work digitally, according to the company.

The platform will store the Polish offshore wind farm’s safety rules and support high-voltage (HV) and low-voltage (LV) operations across the asset, from the onshore substation to the offshore turbines and substations.

Operations will be run from the project's service base in Łeba over a planned operating life of around 30 years, Elecsys said.

“Baltic Power is a landmark for Poland and for European offshore wind, and we are incredibly proud to be part of it. A safe system of work has to hold together from the onshore substation to the furthest turbine, for every operator and every contractor on site. Our job is to make sure the people doing that work have one clear, trusted way of doing it, for every day the wind farm is in operation,” said Ryan Murphy, CEO of Elecsys Technologies.

Elecsys said its software already manages high-voltage networks for offshore and onshore wind operators including Vattenfall, GE Vernova, Ocean Winds and Ventus Energy.

The 1.2 GW Baltic Power, owned by a joint venture between ORLEN and Northland Power, is moving into the O&M stage following the installation of the final of its 76 wind turbines this October.