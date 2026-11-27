Offshore wind construction and oil and gas decommissioning in the UK are forecast to place overlapping demands on specialist vessels, ports, engineering capabilities and skilled workers over the next decade, according to the 2026 Decommissioning Report by Offshore Energies UK (OEUK).

The report, published on 23 November, identifies two periods of particular pressure between 2026 and 2035. Offshore wind capacity additions are forecast to reach 5.20 GW in 2029, coinciding with intensive well decommissioning and major infrastructure removal activity. A second period of sustained offshore wind additions, exceeding 3 GW annually from 2031 to 2035, is expected to overlap with rising removals and subsea work in the Central North Sea.

OEUK's analysis, based on Rystad Energy's offshore wind data and its own 2026 Asset Stewardship Survey, puts the UK offshore wind construction pipeline at approximately 33.7 GW over the 2026–2035 period. The report identifies specialist vessels, heavy-lift capability, ports and yards, engineering teams and skilled labour as shared resources that could come under pressure during the two periods.

To reduce the risk of bottlenecks and cost increases, OEUK calls for earlier contracting, better visibility of schedules across the two sectors and coordinated capacity planning. The organisation also highlighted the need to provide suppliers with more certainty about future work so they can invest in equipment, facilities and personnel.

The report also examines decommissioning and recycling through a case study of RWE's Scroby Sands offshore wind farm off the Norfolk coast. Following a fire in August 2023, the nacelle, blades and upper tower section of one turbine were dismantled offshore and brought ashore for processing by recycling company EMR.