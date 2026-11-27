Siemens Gamesa produced the nacelles and blades for the Dieppe-Le Tréport at its facility in Le Havre, while tower sections were manufactured by Haizea Wind Group in Bilbao, Spain, and pre-equipped in Brest, France.

The jacket foundations for the turbines were delivered by a consortium of Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables from Fene, Spain, and installed at the French project site by DEME.

The 500 MW offshore wind farm is owned by Éoliennes en Mer Dieppe-Le Tréport (EMDT), a joint venture between Ocean Winds, Sumitomo Corporation and Banque des Territoires.

Once fully operational, it is expected to generate enough electricity to meet the annual consumption of approximately 850,000 people.

Its operations and maintenance (O&M) base in Dieppe is expected to support 70 jobs over the project’s planned 25-year operational period, according to Ocean Winds.