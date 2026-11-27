Wind turbine installation at the 500 MW Dieppe-Le Tréport offshore wind farm in France is complete, Ocean Winds said on 27 November, adding that it expects the project to reach full power in the coming weeks.
Jan De Nul carried out the work using its vessel Vole au Vent, with the campaign taking around six months, after the vessel installed the first of the 62 turbines in June.
Dieppe-Le Tréport has been progressively generating electricity since July 2026, with turbines connected and electrified as the installation advanced. By early September, half of the Siemens Gamesa 8.4 MW wind turbines were in place at the project site, about 17 kilometres off Dieppe and 15 kilometres off Le Tréport.
Siemens Gamesa produced the nacelles and blades for the Dieppe-Le Tréport at its facility in Le Havre, while tower sections were manufactured by Haizea Wind Group in Bilbao, Spain, and pre-equipped in Brest, France.
The jacket foundations for the turbines were delivered by a consortium of Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables from Fene, Spain, and installed at the French project site by DEME.
The 500 MW offshore wind farm is owned by Éoliennes en Mer Dieppe-Le Tréport (EMDT), a joint venture between Ocean Winds, Sumitomo Corporation and Banque des Territoires.
Once fully operational, it is expected to generate enough electricity to meet the annual consumption of approximately 850,000 people.
Its operations and maintenance (O&M) base in Dieppe is expected to support 70 jobs over the project’s planned 25-year operational period, according to Ocean Winds.