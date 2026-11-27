First Marine Solutions (FMS) has won GBP 125,000 (approximately EUR 149,252) in ETZ funding to advance the development of MoorTrac, its proprietary digital condition monitoring system for offshore moorings.

According to the UK-based provider of integrated mooring solutions to the global energy sector, the funding will support a six-month programme aimed at moving MoorTrac from being a working prototype to becoming a production-ready system capable of offshore demonstration.

The programme, awarded through the 2026 Challenge Fund, is expected to be finished by March 2027.

Other than technological support, the development programme is also projected to back future job creation, strengthen FMS’s research and development capability and create opportunities across the wider Scottish supply chain.

Developed by FMS’s Renewables team, MoorTrac’s initial focus is the floating offshore wind market.

The company said that MoorTrac is being developed as a “more scalable and cost-effective” solution that can transmit data from floating assets back to shore and help operators monitor mooring conditions as well as identify potential problems.

“MoorTrac has been developed in response to a clear challenge facing the floating offshore wind industry. Operators need reliable insight into the condition of their mooring systems, but the cost and complexity of conventional monitoring approaches can make them difficult to deploy across large arrays of floating assets,” said Tom McCombs, Head of Renewables at First Marine Solutions.

While initially engineered in response to the requirements of floating offshore wind, MoorTrac also has potential applications across other moored offshore assets, including drilling rigs and FPSOs, according to FMS.

ETZ (Energy Transition Zone), a private sector-led, not-for-profit organisation based in Aberdeen, Scotland, was established in April 2021 to accelerate North East Scotland's shift toward low-carbon and renewable energy.