Building on five years of collaboration, the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has extended its green energy partnership with the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult through 2031 to advance floating offshore wind and AI-driven operations and maintenance (O&M).

The agreement between ITRI and ORE Catapult covers O&M, floating offshore wind, data quality, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital technologies, according to Chong Ng, Interim Director of Research & Engineering at ORE Catapult.

The partnership will also seek to broaden collaboration beyond Taiwan, particularly in Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. The goal is to assess and address deepwater challenges in these markets and create new opportunities in floating offshore wind and regional supply chain development, per ITRI.

“Taiwan’s offshore wind infrastructure is becoming more established. Now, the priority is to improve O&M efficiency and reduce costs. That’s why we’re stepping up our research in turbine O&M, big data analytics, and smart applications. AI-based predictive maintenance identifies equipment vulnerabilities early, while digital twins create virtual wind farms for real-time simulations,” said Pei-Fang Liang, Deputy General Director of ITRI’s Green Energy and Environment Research Laboratories.

With the partnership carrying on, ITRI and ORE Catapult said they would advance initiatives through standing joint task forces, deepen technical exchanges, as well as strengthen green energy innovation to foster sustainability.

Currently, Taiwan has a total cumulative installed offshore wind capacity of approximately 4.8-4.9 GW, with over 500 turbines installed as of mid-2026.

Taiwan aims to expand its cumulative offshore wind capacity to 10.9 GW by 2030, 18.3–19.9 GW by 2035, and 24.7–27.9 GW by 2039 as part of its strategy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.