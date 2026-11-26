Polish shipbuilder CRIST, Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), PGZ Stocznia Wojenna, and the Maritime Technology Centre research and development centre have signed a letter of intent to develop a zero-emission jack-up vessel concept. The dual-use vessel is planned for both installing and servicing offshore wind farms and supporting the protection of critical underwater infrastructure.

The agreement was signed on 24 November during the keel-laying ceremony for the third Miecznik-class frigate, ORP Huragan, at PGZ Stocznia Wojenna in Gdynia, according to CRIST and PGZ.

The preliminary concept includes equipment for transporting and docking autonomous underwater and surface vehicles, as well as special-purpose vessels. The vessel would also be used to detect and prevent incidents affecting the security of subsea transmission infrastructure, according to PGZ.

The new vessel will also incorporate zero-emission solutions, including a propulsion system powered by green methanol, PGZ said.

The four parties plan to build a fully equipped vessel following the documentation development stage, but have not disclosed a construction schedule, further vessel specifications or the estimated cost of the project.

CRIST has previous experience in building jack-up vessels for offshore wind. The Gdynia shipyard delivered Thor in 2010, Innovation in 2012 and Vidar in 2013, all built for offshore wind installation work. The company has also built hulls for offshore wind service vessels, including commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) for Ulstein.