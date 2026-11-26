The Netherlands has launched tenders for the IJmuiden Ver Gamma-A and Gamma-B offshore wind sites, offering permits and subsidies for a combined 2 GW of new offshore wind capacity.

The application period for both sites began on 26 November and will run until 10 December, according to the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), which is managing the tender process.

The tender is being held under the Temporary Support Mechanism for Offshore Wind Energy (TOWOZ), which the Dutch government has introduced as an interim measure while it develops a contract for difference (CfD) model for offshore wind. The new CfD system is expected to be implemented from mid-2027.