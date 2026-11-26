The Netherlands has launched tenders for the IJmuiden Ver Gamma-A and Gamma-B offshore wind sites, offering permits and subsidies for a combined 2 GW of new offshore wind capacity.
The application period for both sites began on 26 November and will run until 10 December, according to the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), which is managing the tender process.
The tender is being held under the Temporary Support Mechanism for Offshore Wind Energy (TOWOZ), which the Dutch government has introduced as an interim measure while it develops a contract for difference (CfD) model for offshore wind. The new CfD system is expected to be implemented from mid-2027.
Each site can accommodate a 1 GW offshore wind farm. RVO has set a maximum subsidy budget of EUR 4.758 billion for Gamma-A and EUR 4.698 billion for Gamma-B, with maximum tender amounts of EUR 117/MWh and EUR 116/MWh, respectively.
Developers can either apply for a subsidy or submit a subsidy-free bid for the permit. The two procedures run simultaneously, with RVO assessing the subsidy-free auction bids first, where the highest bid will rank first. Applications in the subsidy procedure are ranked according to the lowest subsidy request.
RVO expects to award the permits in the first quarter of 2027. Both wind farms are scheduled to become operational in 2032.