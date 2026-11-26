Hyundai Steel Industries has signed an agreement with Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City to develop an offshore wind industrial support base in Sinan, South Korea, with a planned investment of KRW 110 billion (approximately EUR 65 million).

The investment is part of efforts to establish an industrial base for offshore wind power in the region, according to the city’s government, which said on 26 November that it expects the new facility to create 50 direct jobs.

Hyundai Steel Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Engineering & Construction (Hyundai E&C), is active in offshore wind foundation manufacturing and installation.

The company operates the Yulchon plant in Gwangyang, where it completed dedicated production facilities in June 2026 for manufacturing and assembling foundations for 15 MW turbines. The facilities include a finishing yard and lifting equipment capable of handling structures weighing up to 1,200 tonnes, according to Hyundai's announcement from earlier this year.

Hyundai is also involved in the 390 MW Sinan Ui offshore wind project, where it is responsible for the fabrication and installation of turbine foundations.