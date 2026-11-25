Windcat is also in the process of taking delivery of its six-vessel Elevation series of commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs), developed with Damen, which had already handed over four vessels from this series: Windcat Rotterdam, Windcat Amsterdam, Windcat Haarlem and Windcat Antwerpen, with the latter delivered on 15 September 2026. The shipbuilder also recently launched Windcat's fifth Elevation vessel, Windcat Zeebrugge.

The 102-metre-long MP-ASVs can support all offshore energy markets, including cable repair, flotel functions, offshore wind, and provide remotely operated vehicle (ROV) assistance, according to CMB.TECH and Damen.

The new vessels will have 750 square metres of deck space and accommodation for up to 190 people in 111 cabins. Their equipment will include an offshore crane capable of operating as a 150-tonne subsea crane or a 15-tonne 3D motion-compensated crane, as well as a motion-compensated gangway with interchangeable access tips, one for short connections used in the offshore wind industry and one capable of long continuous connections. The MP-ASVs can also be fitted with ROVs.